It is impossible to restore water supply in the Livoberezhny district. The infrastructure has been destroyed

In Mariupol, the occupation authorities of the Russians admitted that it was impossible to restore water supply in the Livoberezhny district — the water pipe was destroyed by bombs.

This was announced on July 8 by the mayorʼs advisor Petro Andryushchenko.

A similar situation with water supply in a large part of the Central and Primorsky districts. Andryushchenko noted that most communications cannot be restored, and it takes years to build new ones.

The local "Vodokanal" is on the video. The city council emphasized that the absolute majority of Mariupol residents are still there. The reason for the impossibility of restoring the water supply is that all 22 pumping stations have been destroyed, more than 50% of the water supply networks have been damaged, which is more than 480 km.