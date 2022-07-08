Attempted attack on the ex-prime minister of Japan: Shinzo Abe is in an extremely serious condition, the attacker fired from a homemade gun

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot twice during a rally in the city of Nara, is currently in an extremely serious condition.

Kyodo reports that he has no vital signs. According to official data, Abe has "cardiopulmonary arrest." The correspondent of the BBC from Tokyo explains that such formulations in the media may mean the death of the ex-prime minister, but we have to wait for confirmation.

As for the suspect, it is currently known that his name is Tetsuya Yamagami, he is 41 years old. He shot Abe with a self-made pistol that looked like a shotgun. This explains the sound of the explosion and the smoke from the explosion, which can be seen in the video at the time of the shot.

Yamagami was arrested on the spot. His motives are still unknown.