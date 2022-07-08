The Armed Forces 0f Ukraine eliminated almost 37 000 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 135 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 36 900 people killed, as well as:

1 637 tanks;

3 811 combat armored vehicles;

828 artillery systems;

247 rocket salvo systems;

107 anti-aircraft warfare systems;

217 aircraft;

187 helicopters;

669 operational-tactical level drones;

155 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

2 685 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

66 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.