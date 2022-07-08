The British intelligence: Siversk may be the next target of the invaders

Defense forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Kherson direction, and the new target of the occupiers may be Siversk, Donetsk oblast.

This is stated in the daily report of the British intelligence.

Siversk is located 8 kilometers from the front line, but there is no offensive yet. Currently, the Russians have stopped traffic there in order to replenish supplies before new offensive operations in the Donetsk oblast.

According to intelligence officers, there is a real possibility that Siversk will be an immediate tactical target for Russia, while its forces are trying to advance to a possible operational target, the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

The British also noted that Ukrainian forces continue their gradual offensive in the Kherson direction.