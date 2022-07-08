Morning briefing. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not detect any signs of an attack by Belarus

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning briefing on the situation at the front that there are currently no signs of an offensive from Belarus, but Russia is conducting an active offensive in the Donetsk oblast.

There were no significant changes in the composition and activity of units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the border areas of Brest and Gomel regions in the Volyn and Polis directions.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy shelled the area of Myhalchyna Sloboda settlement of Chernihiv oblast with rocket artillery and mortars.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers continue to defend themselves. The enemy opened fire from artillery, rocket launchers and tanks in the areas of Kharkiv, Mykilske, Lebyazhe, Udy, Dementiivka, Verkhniy and Stary Saltiv, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshki and Bayrak settlements. The enemy launched an airstrike near Petrivka. The Armed Forces suppressed an attempted assault in the direction of Dementiivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Volobuyvka, Khrestishche, Husarivka, Chepil, Mazanivka, Dolyna, Chervone, Dibrivne, Bogorodichne and Adamivka settlements.

Ukrainian fighters inflicted casualties on the enemy and forced the occupiers to retreat in the Bogorodichny district.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers shelled Siversk, Hryhorivka, Bilogorivka, Zolotarivka, Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyansky, Zvanivka, and Rozdolivka districts with barrel and jet artillery. The enemy advanced in the direction of Verkhnokamyanskyi, with partial success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled Bakhmut, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Berestov, Pokrovske, Vershyn, Volodymyrivka, Opytne, Toretsk, Zaitseve, Kodem, Klynov and New York. The Russians also carried out airstrikes near Vershina and the Vuglehirskaya TPP. The occupiers are advancing in the direction of Veselaya Dolyna and in the area of Spirny, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiyiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhya directions, firefights continue along the contact line with mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vasylivka, Avdiivka, Novoselivka, Vesely, and Novomykhailivka.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to inflict fire damage on concentrations of manpower, military equipment and ammunition depots of the Russian occupiers.