Institute for the Study of War: The occupiers are preparing for a simultaneous assault on Slovyansk and Kramatorsk

The Russian occupiers are probably preparing for a simultaneous attack from several directions on Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

It was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a summary on July 7.

Russian troops launched artillery strikes south of Barvinkovo and shelled Nikopol and Novopavlivka, as well as several settlements northwest of Slovyansk.

According to ISW analysts, these strikes may indicate that the occupiers are seeking to bypass Barvinkovo from the east and either move in the direction of the E40 Izyum-Slovyansk highway to advance southeast toward Slovyansk, or move directly southeast of Barvinkovo toward Kramatorsk.

"Russian forces may create conditions for a possible assault on Kramatorsk, which will go parallel to the offensive on Slovyansk," experts predict.