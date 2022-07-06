British Ministry of Defense: Slovyansk may become the next battleground for Donbas

After the capture of Lysychansk, the Russian army transferred its forces to Slovyansk. The battle for the city may become the next key moment in the battle for Donbas.

This is stated in the daily summary of British intelligence.

According to intelligence, Russia continues to strengthen its control over the Lysychansk and Luhansk oblast, and meanwhile most of the Eastern and Western groups of troops have been transferred to the Izyum direction.

Over the past week, Russian forces are believed to have advanced another 5 kilometers along the main E40 road from Izyum, facing extremely determined Ukrainian resistance.

At the same time, the forces of the Eastern and Western groups of troops are now believed to be about 16 kilometers north of the city of Slovyansk, putting it at risk of combat.