Russian troops will continue to annihilate with the help of artillery during their attempts to capture the entire Donetsk oblast.

It was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

"Unlike earlier phases of the war, Russia appears to have achieved fairly effective coordination between at least two troop groups — the central group, presumably under the command of Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, and the southern group, presumably under the command of the recently appointed General Serhiy Surovikin." — was reported on briefing.

Also, the Ukrainian forces assigned to the British Ministry of Defense are probably mostly in good condition. "There is a real possibility that Ukrainian forces will now be able to retreat to a more defensively straightened front line." — British military intelligence notes.