Russian shelling in Kharkiv killed three people. Five more were injured

On July 7, Russian troops struck the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to the Oblast Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, this shelling killed three civilians. Five more people were injured. Preliminarily, the Russian occupiers shot with multiple rocket launcher systems.

Due to the shelling, private houses, garages with superstructures, cars and trucks, as well as an apartment in a 9-story residential building burned.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack.