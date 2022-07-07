Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the attacks of the Russians in four directions, the occupiers suffered losses

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of July 7. Currently, the situation is as follows:

In the east, the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russiansʼ attempts to advance in the direction of Sosnivka, Bohorodychne, Hryhorivka, and Verkhnokamyanske. The enemy is still trying to establish full control over Luhansk oblast.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Bohorodychne, trying to capture it. Enemy attack repulsed.

the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Bohorodychne, trying to capture it. Enemy attack repulsed. In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the districts in the Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamyanske directions.

the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the districts in the Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamyanske directions. In the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near Vershyna and Berestove. There, the enemy tried to improve his position, but suffered losses and retreated.

the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near Vershyna and Berestove. There, the enemy tried to improve his position, but suffered losses and retreated. The statements of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the alleged death of Ukrainian soldiers who cleared Zmiiny and installed the flags of Ukraine are fake.