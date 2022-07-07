The European Parliament demands that the right to abortion be enshrined in the EU as fundamental

The European Parliament adopted a resolution with the demand to enshrine the right to abortion among the fundamental rights of the European Union. They also urged to provide support to public organizations that defend such rights.

The press service of the European Parliament writes about it.

The relevant resolution was supported by 324 MPs, 155 opposed, and 38 abstained. The document calls for the right to abortion to be included in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. The sentence "Every person has the right to a safe and legal abortion" should be added there.

"EU countries must guarantee access to safe, legal and free abortion services, prenatal and maternity services, voluntary family planning, youth-friendly services, as well as HIV prevention, treatment and support without discrimination. The Commission and member states should strengthen their political support for human rights defenders and doctors working to improve sexual and reproductive health," the European Parliament said.

They also condemned the recent decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the legalization of abortion at the federal level and called on the US Congress to pass a bill that would ensure such a right.