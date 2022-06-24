The US Supreme Court overturned a decision that made the right to abortion constitutional

The US Supreme Court overturned a decision that made abortion a womenʼs constitutional right.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

The court overturned the 1973 Rowe v. Wade ruling, which recognized the right to abortion as constitutional. The publication emphasizes that this decision will have a huge impact, as about half of the states are ready to ban or sharply limit abortion.

Thirteen states will ban abortion for 30 days due to previously passed "trigger laws". They take effect as soon as the Rowe v. Wade judgment is overturned. These laws make an exception for cases where the motherʼs life is in danger, but most do not include exceptions for rape or incest," the newspaper writes. The newspaper also writes that a few minutes after the decision, the Missouri Attorney General signed a law banning abortion.