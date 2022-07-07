Russians shoot pro-Ukrainian residents of Kreminnaya

In the city of Kreminna, Luhansk oblast, Russian occupation forces are shooting civilians right on the street.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai.

"Everyone knows that the Russians persecute local residents with a pro-Ukrainian position, or those who simply refuse to cooperate with the occupiers. In Kreminna, terror has reached such a level that people are being shot right on the street. Local collaborators help in this, who submit the population with a pro-Ukrainian position, indicate exact addresses," Haidai emphasized.

The occupiers are also intimidating people who work in the field of critical infrastructure. They are forced to go to work.