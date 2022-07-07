During the missile attack on Odesa, Russia hit a tanker under Moldovan flag

During another airstrike on Odesa oblast, Russia fired a missile that hit the Millennial Spirit tanker under the flag of Moldova.

This was reported by the Operational Command South on the morning of July 7.

The tanker is drifting in the territorial sea without a crew, with the remains of diesel fuel on board. Currently, the remains of the cargo are probably burning.

This is not the first time that the Russians fired at the Millennial Spirit tanker. At the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian warships in the Black Sea had already hit it, at that time there were 500 tons of diesel fuel on the tanker. Due to the shipping blockade, the tanker has been drifting in the sea without a crew for 4 months.