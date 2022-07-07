Morning summary of the General Staff: The enemy is still trying to capture the entire Luhansk oblast, the Ukrainians defeated the saboteur group in the south

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 am on July 7.
- The enemy fired artillery and carried out airstrikes by army helicopters in the areas of Vovkivka, Myropillya, Kindrativka and Esman settlements of Sumy oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Slatyne, Mala Danylivka, Ruski Tyshki, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Pryshyb and Husarivka. Near Shestakove, the occupiers remotely mined roads.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Dolyna, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Bogorodychne, Adamivka, and Chepil settlements with barrel artillery and MLRS.
- The enemy is trying to overcome the resistance of the Ukrainian troops and establish full control over Luhansk oblast. It moves units around.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kryva Luka, Kuzmynivka and Hryhorivka with barrel and jet artillery.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Semyhirya and Vuhlehirsk TPP with barrel artillery, and carried out an airstrike near Spirne.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired mortars, tanks, barrel and jet artillery at the areas of Lyman, Posad-Pokrovske, Prybuzke, Myrne, Kotlyareve and Blahodatne settlements.
- In the Dobryanka area, Ukrainian soldiers almost completely destroyed the enemyʼs sabotage and reconnaissance group and successfully repelled the enemy assault that followed it.
- Our rocket-artillery and aviation units continue to hit the enemyʼs strongholds, concentration points and warehouses in the designated directions.