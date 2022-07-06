Oblast Military Administration: Luhansk oblast is not completely occupied. In more than four months, the Russians passed only 30 km of the oblast

The territory of Luhansk oblast is not 100% occupied by the Russian military.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

According to him, in more than four months, with the help of artillery, the Russians were able to advance 30 km in the oblast.

"Our defenders left only when there was nothing left to hold on to. The orcs could not win on the battlefield, so they burned the land of Luhansk," Haidai assured.

He added that explosions continue in the occupied territories in the deep rear of the enemy, and there are fewer and fewer warehouses with ammunition of the Russian occupiers.