”They promise mountains of gold, but in reality, they throw men to the front.” The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration told how the Russian occupiers treat the locals

In the occupied territory of Luhansk oblast, the Russian occupiers promise the locals a large salary and then send men to fight against Ukraine.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, told the journalist from Babel about this.

"They promise, of course, mountains of gold, but... They just need men whom they mobilize and immediately throw to the front to fight against Ukraine," said Haidai.

According to him, in particular, some communal structures do not work because there are no men. Most of them were taken to the front, and they died there.

Serhii Haidai gave an example of how the Russians organized a covert mobilization in the captured territory of Luhansk oblast.

"They advertise that they are looking for workers for a utility company at a very high salary, which is two or three times higher than usual. And as soon as people come to get a job, the next day they are handed summonses and sent to the front," said the head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.