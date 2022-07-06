During the day, Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk oblast seven times. Three people were injured

On the evening of July 6, Russian villages were shelled in the Synelnykove district with multiple rocket launchers. Before that, the Russian army struck Dnipropetrovsk oblast six times.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

On the evening of July 6, the Russians attacked the Pokrovsky community. Three people were injured, one of them seriously. A local agricultural enterprise caught fire due to shelling. As of 20:42, rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

Since the very morning, the Russians have been targeting the Kryvyi Rih district. They hit me six times with different weapons. Russian troops shelled four communities: Shyrokove, Apostolove, Nyva Trudova, and Zelenodols.

Fields with wheat burned in Apostolove and Nyva Trudova communities. There is a forest strip in Zelenodolsk.

Shelling damaged a solar power plant in Shyrokove community. A house was destroyed in the village of Shisternia. There was a fire there, it has already been extinguished. The village was partially left without electricity and gas. People were not injured.