Norway still let goods for the Russians on the Svalbard archipelago pass-through

The goods for the Russians on the Svalbard archipelago, which were kept at the border with Norway for several weeks, were still let through.

A representative of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ane Havardsdatter, confirmed to NRK that two containers with goods were passed through the Norwegian border on July 2, and on July 5 they were delivered to the settlement of Longyearbyen in the province of Svalbard.

She added that Norway held talks with the Russian authorities, and the countries reached an agreement. Havardsdatter clarified that Norway never sought to deliberately detain the cargo, but "due to the sanctions, it could not arrive on a transport registered in Russia", so the goods were delivered by Norwegian transport.