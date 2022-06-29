Norway did not allow a Russian ship to Svalbard due to sanctions. Now Russia threatens “retaliatory measures”

Norway did not allow a Russian ship with goods for the local Russian settlement into the Svalbard archipelago due to sanctions. Now Russia has summoned the Norwegian charge dʼaffaires and is threatening "retaliatory measures."

This was reported on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Due to sanctions, the Norwegian authorities did not allow the transit of goods through the territory for the settlement of Barentsburg. Employees of the Russian company Arctic Coal, including miners, live there. Earlier, Russia delivered its cargo from Murmansk to Tromso, Norway, where it was picked up by a cargo ship and transported in the archipelago.

Now Norway has decided to ban the Russians from doing so. In response, Russia summoned the Norwegian charge dʼaffaires to the Foreign Ministry.

"We demand that the Norwegian side resolve this issue as soon as possible. It was noted that actions unfriendly to Russia will inevitably lead to certain retaliatory measures," the Russian ministry said.