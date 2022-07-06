The occupiers destroy Toretsk with rockets. The head of Donetsk oblast calls on people to evacuate the city

On July 6, Russia fired missiles at the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk oblast. The explosion destroyed two houses in the private sector.

It is known precisely about one wounded person. Also, according to preliminary information, three people are under the rubble — a rescue operation is underway.

Another rocket hit near the social object, but did not explode.

"Russia has turned the entire Donetsk oblast into a hot spot where it is dangerous to remain a civilian. I call on everyone: evacuate. Evacuation saves lives." — emphasized Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Head of the Donetsk military administration.