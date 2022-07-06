Western sanctions limit Russiaʼs ability to produce high-precision Iskander and X-101 missiles

Sanctions from Western countries limit Russiaʼs ability to produce high-precision Iskander and X-101 missiles. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced this in his blog.
According to him, the sanctions have damaged Russiaʼs military-industrial complex, which is of crucial importance in the war against Ukraine.
"Sanctions limit Russiaʼs ability to produce high-precision missiles such as the Iskander or X-101. "Almost all foreign car manufacturers have also decided to leave the Russian Federation, and some cars of Russian manufacturers will be sold without airbags." — Borrell informed.
- "Iskander" is a family of operational-tactical ballistic missile systems of the "surface-to-surface" class. The maximum target damage range can reach 700 kilometers.
- X-101 is a strategic air-to-ground cruise missile with the use of radar visibility reduction technologies.