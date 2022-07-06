Western sanctions limit Russiaʼs ability to produce high-precision Iskander and X-101 missiles

Sanctions from Western countries limit Russiaʼs ability to produce high-precision Iskander and X-101 missiles. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced this in his blog.

According to him, the sanctions have damaged Russiaʼs military-industrial complex, which is of crucial importance in the war against Ukraine.

"Sanctions limit Russiaʼs ability to produce high-precision missiles such as the Iskander or X-101. "Almost all foreign car manufacturers have also decided to leave the Russian Federation, and some cars of Russian manufacturers will be sold without airbags." — Borrell informed.