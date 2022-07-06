The Armed Forces eliminated 36 500 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 133 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 36 500 people killed, as well as:
- 1 600 tanks;
- 3 789 combat armored personnel vehicles;
- 812 artillery systems;
- 247 rocket salvo systems;
- 107 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
- 217 aircraft;
- 187 helicopters;
- 664 operational-tactical level drones;
- 153 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 648 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 65 units of special equipment.
Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovyansk and Donetsk directions.