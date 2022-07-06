News

The Armed Forces eliminated 36 500 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 133 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 36 500 people killed, as well as:

  • 1 600 tanks;
  • 3 789 combat armored personnel vehicles;
  • 812 artillery systems;
  • 247 rocket salvo systems;
  • 107 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
  • 217 aircraft;
  • 187 helicopters;
  • 664 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 153 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 648 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 65 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovyansk and Donetsk directions.