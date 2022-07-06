Ministry of Defense: Russia is running out of resources for waging war

The Russian leadership is considering several scenarios for the development of the war against Ukraine and is focusing on the situation at the front.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar in an interview with Channel 24.

According to her words, it isnʼt just Russians donʼt know what they do, even it might look like. They arenʼt sure about their actions in the near future, so they are guided by the situation and choose the most effective options for action.

"It is difficult to make any predictions for 1-2 months. However, we can now talk about two forecasts: the first is that any war ends sooner or later; the second is that Russia is running out of resources, no matter how big they are." — Malyar informed.

She is convinced that with such an intensity of hostilities, it will be much more difficult for the Russians to fight and integrate the occupied territories of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.