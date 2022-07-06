Institute for the Study of War: Russiaʼs goals remain the same — to change the regime and eliminate Ukraineʼs sovereignty

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that Russiaʼs goals in the confrontation with Ukraine remain regime change and the destruction of the sovereignty of the Ukrainian state.

This is reported in the ISW report.

Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev reiterated Putinʼs original goals for the "special military operation" in Ukraine, suggesting the Kremlin maintains its goals, including regime change and territorial expansion far beyond Donbas.

Also, the Kremlin continues to consolidate control over the occupied territories of Ukraine, which, according to experts, is likely to create conditions for the direct accession of these territories to the Russian Federation.