Two British ministers resigned due to disagreements with Johnson

British Finance and Health Ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned.

This is reported by Reuters.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid simultaneously submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister. They published these documents in social networks.

"For me, stepping down from my position while the world is suffering from the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that was not easy to make," Sunak wrote.

“However, the public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognize that this may be my last ministerial position, but I believe that these standards are worth fighting for, and that is why I am resigning,” he added.

Javid, in turn, noted that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnsonʼs ability to govern in the national interest.

"However, I regret to say that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership, and therefore you have also lost my confidence," Javid wrote in a letter to Johnson.

The ministers did not give a specific reason for the resignation. But according to Reuters reporters, the ministersʼ resignations came just minutes after Johnson appeared on television to apologize for appointing Christopher Pincher, who was accused of harassing two of his colleagues.