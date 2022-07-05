General Staff: A certificate from the Military Commissariat will be needed for men to travel between oblasts

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that those conscripts who plan to move between oblasts need to obtain a certificate from the military commissariat. They are not needed for trips within the oblast.

Colonel Oleksandr Klys of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, this rule is not new. According to a number of laws, "the head of the territorial recruitment center is subject to the rule according to which, under the conditions of the legal regime of martial law, mobilization, he gives permission to leave the territory of residence, stay or stay on the register." But at the beginning of the war, it was not actually controlled, because there were many internally displaced persons and those who went abroad.

Now the Armed Forces have decided to deal with this issue so that the military commissars will restore the records of people.

"If a person moves within the boundaries of one oblast, which is under the jurisdiction of one head of the TCC, there is no need [to obtain a permit]. If within the boundaries of Kyiv and Kyiv oblast, then it is not necessary either. If a person goes outside the oblast, he must come to the head of the TCC, clarify some of his data there and get such a permit," explained Klys.

According to him, this primarily concerns conscripts, because it is they who are now subject to mobilization. At the same time, conscripts are not being mobilized yet. The certificate will be valid for 30 days and can be obtained again if necessary.