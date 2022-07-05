In June, 44 children illegally deported by the Russians were returned to Ukraine

In June of this year, 44 children were returned to Ukraine, who were illegally taken by the Russians to the temporarily occupied territories and to Russia.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Most of them are orphans or children deprived of parental care.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has developed a special algorithm on how to behave if you become aware of the illegal transfer of a child to the temporarily occupied territories or to the Russian Federation.

What should be done?

be sure to report this to Natalia Yemets, a specialist at the Ministry of Reintegration, by phone at 050-562-03-13. You can also call the National Information Bureau at 1648;

collect as much information as possible about the illegally displaced child and the circumstances of his/her displacement.

What data should be collected?