The situation at the front on July 4: the Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed Russian offensives near Bakhmut and north of Kharkiv — on Babel maps

After withdrawing from Lysychansk, Ukrainian troops are holding positions on the border of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. All offensive attempts in the area of the Bakhmut — Lysychansk highway, near the Vuhlehirska TPP and north of Kharkiv were repelled.

See the situation at the front on July 4 on the Babel maps.

Kharkiv oblast

the Russians continue to shell the populated areas of the oblast, including Kharkiv;

to the north of Kharkiv, the occupiers are trying to carry out local offensives;

over the weekend, the Russians tried to advance on Prudyanka, but without success. Also, on July 4, they tried to storm the village of Sosnivka to the west of Kozacha Lopan — also unsuccessfully.

Donbas

in the Sloviansk direction, the Russians continue to regroup troops and try to advance along the M03 route;

the Russians, after several offensive attempts, have partial success south of Dovhenke;

the Ukrainian military has left Lysychansk and is currently holding positions at the Biloрorivka-Verkhniokamyanka border;

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all attempts by the Russians to advance towards Vershyna, Vuhlehirska TPP, Berestovo and Spirne. At the same time, the village of Klynove was occupied over the weekend.

South

in the south of Ukraine, tactical combat operations continue with mutual shelling;

over the weekend, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian base at the Melitopol airfield.

Kherson oblast