Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Belarus for its involvement in the invasion of Ukraine

Great Britain introduced new sanctions against Belarus for the fact that Alexander Lukashenkoʼs regime continues to actively support Putinʼs invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions were announced on July 4.

The sanctions affect imports and exports of goods worth around £60m. This includes:

export of oil refining products;

export of advanced technology components, such as those used in quantum computing;

luxury goods exports including British artwork and designer handbags;

import of Belarusian iron and steel.

The British government is also restricting Belarusʼ access to Britainʼs world-class financial services sector by banning more Belarusian companies from issuing bonds and securities in London.