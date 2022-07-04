The European Union will create a platform for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Lugano.

"We have already proposed to the government of Ukraine the creation of a platform for determining the direction of reconstruction, which would bring together all partners. Ukraine will occupy a prominent place in it," said Ursula von der Leyen.

The platform will involve the worldʼs leading reconstruction experts, and von der Leyen, together with international partners and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will organize a high-level conference on the issue "after the summer."

According to her, the European Commission "has never done this before on such a scale."

"We have a huge opportunity and we have to take advantage of it. And if we have a good plan, a comprehensive plan, that will give the necessary confidence to all investors — it will give them the message that their money will not only be used for a good cause, yes, it will be used for a good cause, but above all, it will be spent efficiently and to the maximum influence for the benefit of the people of Ukraine," said the President of the European Commission.