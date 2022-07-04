French journalists came under fire from the occupiers in Slovyansk

French journalists of the France 24 TV channel came under fire from the Russian occupiers while filming a story about the work of Ukrainian rescuers in Slovyansk, Donetsk oblast.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

Local residents who came to fetch water also came under fire.

Journalists note that the Lysychansk Russian army will be delighted to focus on the rest of Donbas and the cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. The latter came under intense fire on Sunday, which was caught on camera.