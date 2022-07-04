Peace on Kyivʼs terms can only be guaranteed by NATO peacekeeping mission — the head of Polandʼs governing party

The peacekeeping mission of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) can guarantee Ukraine peace on Kyivʼs terms.

This position was expressed by the leader of the governing party "Law and Justice" Yaroslav Kaczynski, "Polish Radio" reports.

According to him, Ukraine needs "very serious help in the form of artillery and reconnaissance equipment", but "there are some problems with it".

"If we want peace to be truly guaranteed and on conditions worthy of Ukraine, then the introduction of a NATO peacekeeping mission will not do. Will it happen? If someone knows the details of these cases, and I know them, then they understand that it is not excluded, but also unlikely," — Kaczynski stated.

He did not rule out that Russiaʼs war against Ukraine will continue for a long time, or it will be frozen with or without the announcement of a truce.

"I want to emphasize that this peacekeeping mission is not to fight with Russians... This mission is to tell Russians: everything is over," — the party leader added.