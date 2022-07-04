The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed that it is necessary to fine for violation of the curfew

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrsky, considers it necessary to introduce administrative responsibility for curfew violations.

He announced it on the telethon on July 4.

"Not everyone is observing curfews and itʼs up to our legislators to ensure that violations are properly held accountable. It is about administrative responsibility," — he said.

According to him, the curfew is not a whim, but a matter of security. It is necessary to fight against sabotage groups of the enemy.

Currently, the Code of Administrative Offenses does not provide for liability for curfew violations. The violator can be punished only for refusing to comply with a lawful order or the demands of the patrol.

The draft law on amendments to the code regarding the introduction of liability for violation of established restrictions in the conditions of martial law was registered in the parliament back in May, but has not yet been adopted.