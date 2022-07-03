Australia will provide Ukraine with 14 more APCs and 20 Bushmaster armored vehicles

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese announced the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $100 million. It will include 14 armored personnel carriers and 20 armored Bushmaster vehicles.

He stated this at a briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv.

"Today we are announcing an additional $100 million in military-technical assistance. In total, we have already provided $390 million. We are also additionally providing 14 APCs and 20 Bushmaster armored vehicles. Thus, the total number of Bushmasters is 60," the Australian prime minister said.

He also noted that Australia will provide Ukraine with other military support, including drones.