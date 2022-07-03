The Russians shelled Kharkiv oblast again — three people were killed

On the afternoon of July 3, Russian troops again shelled Kharkiv oblast. Three people were killed in the shelling.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"The villages of Dergachi and Vilkhivka territorial communities are under fire. "According to the preliminary data of the Щидфіе Emergency Medical Center, unfortunately, three people died, one woman was injured," he said.

Syniehubov once again called on the residents of Kharkiv and the region not to ignore the air warning signals and immediately go to shelter. In addition, he urges not to go outside unnecessarily.