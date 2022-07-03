The Prime Minister of Slovakia suggested the possibility of transferring MiG-29 fighter jets and tanks to Ukraine

Slovakia can transfer Soviet MiG-29 fighters and tanks to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in an interview with the Czech TV channel ST24.

"But I donʼt want to talk about it in detail because Ukraine also asked us not to go into details," Heger said. Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala gave an interview alongside him. Both leaders noted that everyone was surprised by how effectively and for how long Ukraine could defend itself against the invasion of Russia, whose army should have been much stronger. "We have all reasons to believe that Ukraine will win this war," Slovakia's prime minister said.

Both leaders supported the need to supply Western weapons to Ukraine. Fiala added that the Czech Republic could also help train the Ukrainian military.