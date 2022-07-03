Russia lost another 100 of its soldiers. In total — almost 36 thousand

As of the morning of July 3, the Russian army lost 35,970 soldiers in the war against Ukraine (100 in the last day).

This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of Ukraine.

Russia also lost:

1,584 tanks (2 in the last day);

3,744 armored combat vehicles (7);

801 artillery system (1);

246 multiple rocket launchers (no changes);

105 air defense means;

217 aircraft;

187 helicopters (1);

654 drones (1),

144 cruise missiles;

15 ships/boats;

2,618 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (4);

64 units of special equipment (3).

The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.