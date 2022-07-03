The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian military base more than 30 times at night

On the night of July 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled one of the four Russian military bases in the city. TheArmed Forces of Ukraine hit it more than 30 times

This was reported by the lawful mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, on the morning of July 3.

According to him, the occupiers are currently trying to make fakes that there was shelling of peaceful areas, the civilian population was injured, and the city infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, Fedorov reported that yesterday, July 2, thanks to the resistance forces, a Russian armored train with ammunition derailed.

The local publication "RIA-Melitopol" publishes a video of the explosions and writes that the detonation in the warehouses has been going on for more than 2 hours.