This morning, Russian troops fired 12 rockets at Mykolayiv

At five oʼclock in the morning on July 2, Russian troops again shelled Mykolayiv. 12 rockets were fired over the city.

Mayor Anatoliy Sienkevych said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda

There were no casualties or injuries. This shelling destroyed some infrastructural facilities on the territory of the port, as well as one of the Mykolayivʼs industrial facilities. According to the mayor, there were no military bases or military equipment at these facilities.

The Russians again shelled the outskirts of Mykolaiv with cluster shells from the Smerch MLRS, and the type of missile systems that hit the targets in the city has not yet been determined.

Anatoliy Sienkevych also told journalists that during the full-scale war, the Russian army killed 120 civilians from Mykolayiv. In particular, one child. Also, about 560 residents of Mykolayiv were injured, including six children.

According to the city authorities, of the half a million people who lived in Mykolayiv, about 230,000-250,000 remained. And after each massive shelling, up to 200 people leave the city per week.

"Mykolayiv is under fire almost every day. Since the beginning of the war, there were only 19 days when we were not shot at, we are counting them," said the mayor.

According to him, for five to six weeks, the front line passes at a distance of 20-30 kilometers from Mykolayiv. Therefore, it is currently dangerous in all areas of the city.