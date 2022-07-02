Evening report of the General Staff: Russian troops left Ivanivka village, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped the Russian offensive in two directions

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of 6 pm on June 2:
- In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the Belarusian armed forces cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel oblasts on a rotational basis. They conduct training on guiding pontoon crossings. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of Belarusians were found.
- There are no significant changes in the Siversk direction. Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Studenok, Tovstodubove, Nova Sloboda, and Bilopillya.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied positions. The Russians shelled the areas of Zolochiv, Khreshtyshche, Molodova, Korobochkyne, Velyka Babka, Malynivka, Ivanivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Slatyne, and Chepil with tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery. The army of the Russian Federation led an assault in the area of Dementiivka, had no success, and retreated. Air strikes were also carried out near Verkhniy Saltiv and Prudyanka, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance with Orlan-10 drones.
- In the Slovyansk direction, Russia continues defensive operations. Russian troops shelled areas near Dolyna, Kurulka, Adamivka, and Barvinkove with artillery. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the assault in Bohorodychne area.
- In the Donetsk direction, the Russians shelled civilian infrastructure near Ivano-Daryivka and Zolotarivka. According to the results of the hostilities, Russian troops are entrenching in Verkhnokamyanka area.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Bilohorivka.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian occupiers shelled Ukrainian positions with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Kodema and Berestove. Near the latter, reconnaissance was carried out by combat. The Ukrainian military repulsed the enemy decisively and forced them to retreat.
- On the Avdiivka, Kurakove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russians shelled the areas ofAvdiivka, Opytne, Netaylove, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Novosilka, and Novoandriivka districts with artillery of various calibers. They fired using warplanes near Pavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped the offensive actions of the Russian Federation in the Novomykhailivka area and pushed back the invaders.
- In the South Buh direction, the occupiers continue to systematically shell civilian and military infrastructure with barrel and rocket artillery. Also, they conduct aerial reconnaissance with drones.
- Russian troops left the village of Ivanivka as a result of the actions of Ukrainian soldiers.