The Ukrainian military told journalists about the results of the first week of using HIMARS

American-made high-tech HIMARS missile launchers began to arrive on the front line in Ukraine. Ukrainian crews told American journalists from The Wall Street Journal about the first results of their use.

Thus, 22-year-old Lieutenant Koval, who commands two HIMARS batteries, spoke about the attack on the headquarters of the Russian army in the city of Izyum, Kharkiv oblast, which they located in one of the cityʼs schools. This strike eliminated 17 Russian soldiers, including a colonel and two majors, and a certain amount of equipment. There were also 20 wounded among the occupiers.

A few days later, the HIMARS hit the Russian military barracks where the recruits were sleeping, causing heavy casualties. During the third attack, the Ukrainians aimed all four systems to Russian positions in one Ukrainian city. Another blow was delivered to the town of Zymohirya, Luhansk oblast, approximately 50 kilometers from the front line.

Ukrainian soldiers operating the HIMARS said they had redoubled their penetration into occupied territory with greater precision and less risk to themselves.

“HIMARS are very strong. They allow us to insert sticks into their [Russian] wheels as much as possible. For us, this is a huge advantage, Russia has nothing like it," said Lieutenant Koval.