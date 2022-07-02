A school principal who coordinated a network of Russian agents was detained in Kyiv

The headmistress of one of the capitalʼs schools, who coordinated the activities of Russian agents in the city, was detained in Kyiv.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this on Saturday, July 2.

In the event of the capture of the capital, the Russians promised the school principal the position of "Minister of Education" in the ranks of the occupation administration. Now she faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

She coordinated the activities of agents who scouted the defense positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as provided Russia with information about the socio-political situation (in particular, about cultural figures, media, etc.) in the capital and in the region. Messengers were used to exchange intelligence and transfer it to Russian curators.