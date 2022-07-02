Morning briefing of the General Staff: Belarus prolonged mobilization exercises near the border with Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning summary of the situation at the front as of July 2. Currently, it is as follows:
- Belarus prolonged mobilization exercises near the border with Ukraine until July 9. In Gomel Oblast, summonses are still handed out. Doctors were banned from leaving the country.
- On the Siversk direction in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts of Russia, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups. The Russians use radio-electronic warfare complexes in the border areas near Belgorod Oblast.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is conducting defensive battles. The Russians also stormed Bogorodychne, but without success.
- In the Luhansk Oblast, the Russians advanced on Verkhnokamyanske, through which the road from Lysychansk to Siversk in Donetsk Oblast runs. The occupiers were not successful.
- In the Black Sea, two carriers of high-precision weapons are ready for missile strikes.