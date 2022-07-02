Morning briefing of the General Staff: Belarus prolonged mobilization exercises near the border with Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning summary of the situation at the front as of July 2. Currently, it is as follows:

Belarus prolonged mobilization exercises near the border with Ukraine until July 9. In Gomel Oblast, summonses are still handed out. Doctors were banned from leaving the country.

On the Siversk direction in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts of Russia, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups. The Russians use radio-electronic warfare complexes in the border areas near Belgorod Oblast.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is conducting defensive battles. The Russians also stormed Bogorodychne, but without success.

In the Luhansk Oblast, the Russians advanced on Verkhnokamyanske, through which the road from Lysychansk to Siversk in Donetsk Oblast runs. The occupiers were not successful.

In the Black Sea, two carriers of high-precision weapons are ready for missile strikes.