The situation at the front on July 1: the Russians continue to try to surround Lysychansk, but in other places they are no longer trying to advance — on the maps of “Babel”

The Russian military continues its attempts to surround Lysychansk from the south. Most likely, they completely captured the Lysychansk oil refinery, but their attempts to attack the Lysychan gelatin plant were repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

See the situation at the front on July 1 on the Babel maps.

Kharkiv oblast

the Russians continue to shell the populated areas of the region, in particular, Kharkiv;

to the north of Kharkiv, the occupiers are on the defensive;

For several days, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the enemyʼs attempts to storm the village of Dementiivka, all of which were unsuccessful. In the end, most likely, the Russian army stopped the offensive in this direction.

Donbas

in the Slavic direction, the Russians continue to regroup troops and maintain the defense;

there were no more attempts to attack Slovyansk on the border between Krasnopillia and Bohorodychne;

the army of the Russian Federation advances on Lysychansk to surround it;

most likely, the Russians completely captured the Lysychansk oil refinery;

at the same time, another attempt to attack the Lysychansk gelatin plant in the south of the city was again repulsed by the armed forces;

massive shelling continues along the entire front line, especially in the area of the Siversky Donets River and in Luhansk oblast.

South

in the south of Ukraine, tactical combat operations with mutual shelling are ongoing.

Kherson oblast