Evening summary of the General Staff: the enemy failed to advance near Lysychansk and intensifies the conscription campaign in the Far East

Operational information from the General Staff as of 18:00 on July 1:
- in the North, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Hremyach, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos in Chernihiv oblast, and Starykove and Atynske in Sumy oblast;
- in Kharkiv oblast, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Chepil, Zolochiv, Ruska Lozova, Rubizhne, Khrestyshche, Pechenihy, Kharkiv, Pytomnyk, Bazaliyivka, Ruska Lozova, and Prudyanka. He struck a pair of Ka-52 helicopters near Mospanovo;
- in the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired on the districts of Dolyna, Mazanivka, Dibrivne, Hrushuvakha, Dovhenke Krasnopillya, Asiivka, Slovyansk, Mykilske, and Bohorodichne;
- in the Lysychansk and Bakhmut directions, the occupiers fired from artillery and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Sydorove, Pereizne, Kryva Luka, Mayaky, Siversk, Privillya, Lysychansk, Vovchoyarivka, Zolotarivka, Bakhmut, Klynove, Kodema, New-York, Novoluhanske, Berestove, Loskutivka, Pokrovske, Zaitseve, Travneve and Vershyna. Enemy air strikes were recorded near Klynove and Pokrovske;
- in the Avdiivka, Kurakove, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers and tanks at the settlements of Avdiivka, Novoselivka Druha, Vodiane, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Orikhiv, Shevchenko, Novomykhailivka, Hirske, Huliaipole, Vremivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne and Maryinka;
- the Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemyʼs reconnaissance attempt by fighting in the direction of the Lysychansk gelatin plant, and the occupiers withdrew;
- in the South, the enemy continued shelling in the areas of settlements Posad-Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Prybuzke, Oleksandrivka, Myrne, Shevchenkove, Novohryhorivka, Shyroke, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Pervomaiske, Kobzartsi, Chervonyi Yar, Kavkaz, Stepove, Kalynivka, Velyke Artakove, Dobryanka, Potiomkine and Mykolayivka. Inflicted an air strike in the area of the settlement Dyvisiia;
- In readiness for missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the occupiers are holding two high-precision weapons carriers in the Black Sea.
- due to significant losses in the Eastern Military District of Russia is an active conscription campaign. The conscription point of the mobilization reserve was deployed in the city of Vladivostok and in Serhiivka, the point of permanent deployment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th General Army.