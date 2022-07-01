The case of the principal of one of the schools in Kyiv, who planned to become the “Minister of Education” under the occupiers, was sent to court

The prosecutorʼs office took to court the case of the principal of one of the capitalʼs schools, who cooperated with representatives of Russia in exchange for the position of "Minister of Education" under the occupying power.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Before the beginning of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, the accused worked as the principal of one of the capitalʼs private schools. She had pro-Russian views and supported the occupation of Ukraine.

She cooperated with a representative of the Russian Federation, who took part in information campaigns against Ukraine and had contacts with the secret services of the aggressor country. The woman provided him with information on the whereabouts of the Armed Forces and Territorial Defense, as well as on Ukrainian statesmen, politicians and cultural figures who oppose Russian aggression.