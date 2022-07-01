The number of victims of the missile strike in Odesa Oblast has risen to 20 people

As of 1:30 p.m., a rocket strike in the village of Serhiivka, Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky district, killed 20 people.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Of these, 16 people died in a residential building, four — at the recreation center. One child is among the dead. 38 people were injured, 37 of them — in the residential building, one person — at the recreation center.

All 38 wounded were hospitalized.

Eight people were rescued, including three children (seven people — from a residential building, one person — from the recreation center).

Rescuers continue to dismantle the debris. The SES involved 112 workers and 16 units of equipment.