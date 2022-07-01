An MP Dmytro Lubinets has been appointed the new ombudsman

The Parliament of Ukraine has appointed an MP Dmytro Lubinets as the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights. He got 250 votes in favor of his candidature.

The corresponding decision was made by deputies at the meeting on July 1.

Dmytro Lubinets is a Member of Parliament from the For the Future parliamentary group. Heʼs a Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, Deoccupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

Lubinets himself stated that not only the ombudsman should be involved in the protection of human rights. He should do so together with the parliament, the government, the president, and all other state authorities. "This is the global spectrum and global work," he said