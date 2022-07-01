In Kyiv, police seized Russian glass worth UAH 9.5 million. It is used to restore Irpin and Bucha

In Kyiv, investigators from the National Police seized Russian-made goods worth more than 9.5 million hryvnias.

This was reported in the press service of the police.

Militiamen established that in the territory of a warehouse in Kyiv products of the enterprise registered in the Russian Federation are stored.

During the search, police seized more than 46 thousand square meters of glassware produced in the Russian Federation for more than 9.5 million hryvnia. Also seized were two trucks with semi-trailers belonging to a company registered in Belarus.

The issue of seizure and transfer of this property to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Search and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes is currently being resolved.

The removed glass is planned to be used to restore settlements affected by the Russian army, including Irpin and Bucha.